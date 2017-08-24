With winds of 80 mph, Harvey is now a Category 1 hurricane

Harvey is now a Category 1 hurricane with 80 miles per hour winds.

The storm was upgraded to a hurricane at noon Thursday.

Harvey is rapidly intensifying over the Gulf of Mexico today, expected to strike the south-central coastline of Texas as a major Category 3 hurricane by early Saturday morning, somewhere close to Corpus Christi.

BREAKING: Harvey is now a Category 1 Hurricane as of Noon pic.twitter.com/uMxE0e10gJ — Ben Terry (@BenTerryKPLC) August 24, 2017

Major impacts including life-threatening storm surge and destructive winds will accompany the landfall of this storm initially, followed by life-threatening inland flooding over the weekend in the same area near landfall due to the storm stalling out over south-central Texas through the weekend.

The effects from Harvey won’t be initially felt over Southwest Louisiana until later this weekend or even next week although a water rise of 1 to 3 feet above ground level is expected over coastal Cameron Parish during times of high tide by early Saturday.

Some outer bands will push toward Southwest Louisiana starting Saturday and continue Sunday and Monday with the latest computer guidance keeping the core of the storm locked up over south-central Texas through Sunday, stalling near the Corpus Christi area before eventually tracking slowly northeastward by early next week.

Therefore, rain chances will stay high in our forecast next Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, with the understanding that there is still quite a bit of uncertainty in our forecast with regards to the eventual track of Harvey and the impacts it could bring to Southwest Louisiana next week.

The forecast hasn’t changed much with regards to the expected impacts Harvey might bring to Southwest Louisiana with heavy rain and flash flooding still our primary threats over the next several days as rainfall totals of 7 to 10 inches with isolated amounts of over 12 inches will be possible through the middle of next week.

Wind impacts may not be an issue for our area, especially if the storm stalls over Texas and has a chance to significantly weaken over the weekend with the same holding true for any significant storm surge although a 1 to 3 foot water rise is possible across coastal Cameron Parish during times of high tide by this weekend.

It is important to stay tuned to the forecast due the high uncertainty in the long range on impacts to our area, and expect changes to our forecast due to the many variables associated with the eventual track of Harvey by next week.

