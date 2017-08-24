CPSB: Precautionary lockdown lifted at LaGrange High School

A precautionary lockdown has been lifted at LaGrange High School, Calcasieu Parish School Board spokeswoman Holly Holland said.

The school was placed under a lockdown stemmed from concerns that a suspected weapon was on campus, Holland said in a statement. The potential threat was resolved, and the precautionary lockdown was lifted just after 9 a.m. At this time, the school board suspect that there was never a weapon on LaGrange’s campus.

The safety of our students is and will always be our primary concern, Holland added. Any and all information we receive regarding such incidents will always be taken seriously and investigated thoroughly.

