Judge reduces Woodrow Karey's bond, attorneys say he will be out of jail today

The bond for the man accused of shooting a pastor in his church has been reduced from $500,000 to $50,000.

Judge Clayton Davis reduced Woodrow Karey's bond after the Louisiana Supreme Court threw out a second-degree murder charge.

Pastor Ronald Harris was shot to death during a Friday night revival service on Sept. 27, 2013. Click HERE for more.

Karey was originally indicted on a manslaughter charge, but the prosecution took the case back to a grand jury, the second time resulting in a second-degree murder charge.

Karey's attorneys claimed that they had provided information to the state for the initial grand jury as part of an agreement that whatever the grand jury decided would stand.

The prosecution argued that no such agreement had been in place.

Karey's attorneys say he'll be out of jail today. Karey has been in jail for four years.

