OLQH school closed Thursday due to water leak

By KPLC Digital Staff
LAKE CHARLES, LA

Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic School is closed today due to a water leak, according to Superintendent of Catholic Schools Kimberlee Gazzolo.

Only the school is closed for today.

