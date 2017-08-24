SWLA preparing for Harvey

Every other Saturday in Jennings, you'll find a group of musicians getting together to just play music. They don't get paid and don't expect anything in return. If you're ever in downtown Jennings on a Saturday morning and you hear Cajun music, you must be near Green's Cafe. That's where the Southwest Louisiana Acoustic Cajun Music Jam is held. Kegan Navarre is 19 and comes from a long line of Cajun musicians. "My great-grandfather played music, his name was Iry LeJeune," s...More >>
Every other Saturday in Jennings, you'll find a group of musicians getting together to just play music. They don't get paid and don't expect anything in return. If you're ever in downtown Jennings on a Saturday morning and you hear Cajun music, you must be near Green's Cafe. That's where the Southwest Louisiana Acoustic Cajun Music Jam is held. Kegan Navarre is 19 and comes from a long line of Cajun musicians. "My great-grandfather played music, his name was Iry LeJeune," s...More >>
With Harvey hot on our heels, local officials in Southwest Louisiana are preparing for the worst.More >>
With Harvey hot on our heels, local officials in Southwest Louisiana are preparing for the worst.More >>
Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.More >>
Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.More >>
Moss Bluff VFW Post 7321 is being honored for its service to the community. The post was recently honored by the National VFW as an All State All American Post. "It's all due to our members getting out and working in the community for community service," said Charlie Woolridge, Post Commander. "That's a big part of being recognized by the state and by national." Many of the projects include promoting patriotism in schools, food distribution and helping othe...More >>
Moss Bluff VFW Post 7321 is being honored for its service to the community. The post was recently honored by the National VFW as an All State All American Post. "It's all due to our members getting out and working in the community for community service," said Charlie Woolridge, Post Commander. "That's a big part of being recognized by the state and by national." Many of the projects include promoting patriotism in schools, food distribution and helping othe...More >>