SWLA preparing for Harvey

With Harvey hot on our heels, local officials in Southwest Louisiana are preparing for the worst.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation said they have already told their contractors to secure their sites and they following the National Weather Service to prepare for rain.

The City of Lake Charles is stocked up on 'high water' signs and barricades to prepare for potential flooding.

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is moving air boats away from the lake to higher ground in case of flooding.

For community members, now is the time to prepare for the potential storm.

Sandbag locations open year-round are listed, HERE.

It's also a good idea to have your emergency supply kit ready.

You will need kits in three different locations including your house, car and work place.

Be sure to have a plan if evacuations are ordered.

