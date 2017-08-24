Cajun musicians get together for bi-monthly jam session

Every other Saturday in Jennings, you'll find a group of musicians getting together to just play music. They don't get paid and don't expect anything in return. If you're ever in downtown Jennings on a Saturday morning and you hear Cajun music, you must be near Green's Cafe. That's where the Southwest Louisiana Acoustic Cajun Music Jam is held. Kegan Navarre is 19 and comes from a long line of Cajun musicians.

"My great-grandfather played music, his name was Iry LeJeune," said Navarre. "My grandfather Irvin plays music. Growing up, I was always going around his house, I've always heard music and I fell in love with it. I've been playing it ever since."

"My ancestors played, my daddy played and my grandfather played," said John Alva Leger. "I just love to play music, you know?"

These Cajun jam sessions are held every other Saturday at Green's Cafe in Jennings. The idea is to introduce more people to Cajun music.

"The older people like us who have been playing it for many years, it's great that we can help teach the younger ones, to keep our culture and our heritage alive," said Shawn P. Saucier. "To promote it for future generations so our Cajun French does not die."

Anyone can show up and play and there's no admission to get in. You just sit down and pull out your instrument and play.

"I tell you this calms my nerves for me," said James Kratzer, who enjoys listening to the musicians. "After I go through a session here at 1 o'clock when I leave here, Oh, lord, I'm nothing but a limp rag, you know?"

"I think anybody can play music," said Navarre. "It doesn't have to be through just blood. It's just hard work and dedication."

The next acoustical Cajun Jam will be Saturday, August 26 starting at 10 a.m. Green's Cafe is located at the corner of 1st and State streets in downtown Jennings.

