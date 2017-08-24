WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: TS Harvey update

Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

Emergency officials in Southwest Louisiana are keeping an eye on the Gulf of Mexico as Harvey continues to strengthen into a tropical storm. State and city emergency planners have talked about possible evacuations in New Orleans during a heavy rainfall event.

Two people are in custody this morning after they were allegedly seen stripping and stealing copper behind a building in Lacassine.

A former Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's deputy pleaded guilty in court to one count of malfeasance in office.

Cajun French music is promoted and encouraged a couple of times a month in Jeff Davis Parish. Both amateurs and professional Cajun musicians gather at a corner cafe every other Saturday in Jennings for what's called an "acoustical Cajun Jam."

Plus, Lotte Chemical will hold a job fair from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. today at the West Cal Event Center located on Arena Road in Sulphur. The company is looking to hire chemical operators and utility positions for two facilities in the area.

And Walmart is teaming up with Google to offer voice-activated shopping starting next month.

In weather, Thursday temperatures will warm up into the lower 90s ahead of the storms popping up with heat index values in the lower 100s. Expect a near repeat forecast for Friday with the front stalled over our area and additional downpours likely by afternoon with rain chances at 60%. The effects from Harvey won’t be initially felt over Southwest Louisiana until later this weekend or even next week, as the latest track still calls for a landfall over the south-central Texas coast near Corpus Christi by Friday night. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

Remember if you are not near a TV this morning, you can watch us live on the desktop or your smartphone.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.