VFW post honored as All-American Post

MOSS BLUFF, LA (KPLC) -

Moss Bluff VFW Post 7321 is being honored for its service to the community. The post was recently honored by the National VFW as an All State All American Post. 

"It's all due to our members getting out and working in the community for community service," said Charlie Woolridge, Post Commander. "That's a big part of being recognized by the state and by national."

Many of the projects include promoting patriotism in schools, food distribution and helping other veterans. Vietnam and Desert Storm veteran Dennis Noel is in the post's honor guard.

"We try to provide the service for every veteran possible," said Dennis Noel, a veteran of the Vietnam War and Operation Desert Storm. "The best we can possibly do is to see the uplifting of the family for that farewell celebration for their loved one."

Noel says the VFW helped him and others with PTSD.

"The VFW has actually made me a safe haven to where we can talk and communicate with one another about certain situations and problems and it stays within the post. You have a sense of belonging. That self-esteem comes back up. There's always one of the guys that can push you forward when you're falling back." 

"We want to be a shining star for the community," said Woolridge. "We want to help the community, we don't want to take from the community. We are a part of the community and want the community to be a part of us." 

This is the second time in three years VFW post 7321 has been honored nationally. T hey currently have 330 members and will hold a recruiting drive for new members in September.

