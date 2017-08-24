TROPICAL UPDATE: Harvey strengthens before Texas landfall Friday

Our weather today will be a lot like yesterday with regards to rain chances with a quiet start in the morning leading to numerous showers and thunderstorms this afternoon developing along a front that will keep rain chances high from early afternoon through sunset. The main threats will be dangerous cloud-to-ground lightning in addition to heavy downpours that could leave a quick 1 to 2 inches of rain in some localized areas.

Temperatures will warm up into the lower 90s ahead of the storms popping up with heat index values in the lower 100s. Expect a near repeat forecast for Friday with the front stalled over our area and additional downpours likely by afternoon with rain chances at 60%.

The effects from Harvey won’t be initially felt over Southwest Louisiana until later this weekend or even next week, as the latest track still calls for a landfall over the south-central Texas coast near Corpus Christi by Friday night as a category 1 hurricane.

Some outer bands will push toward Southwest Louisiana starting Saturday and continue Sunday and Monday with the latest computer guidance keeping the core of the storm locked up over south-central Texas through Sunday, stalling near the Corpus Christi area before eventually tracking slowly northeastward by early next week.

Therefore rain chances will stay high in our forecast next Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, with the understanding that there is still quite a bit of uncertainty in our forecast with regards to the eventual track of Harvey and the impacts it could bring to Southwest Louisiana next week.

The forecast hasn’t changed much with regards to the expected impacts Harvey might bring to Southwest Louisiana with heavy rain and flash flooding still our primary threats over the next several days as rainfall totals of 7 to 10 inches with isolated amounts of over 12 inches will be possible through the middle of next week.

Wind impacts may not be an issue for our area, especially if the storm stalls over Texas and has a chance to significantly weaken over the weekend with the same holding true for any significant storm surge although a 1 to 3 foot water rise is possible across coastal Cameron Parish during times of high tide by this weekend.

It is important to stay tuned to the forecast due the high uncertainty in the long range on impacts to our area, and expect changes to our forecast due to the many variables associated with the eventual track of Harvey by next week.

