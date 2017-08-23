Sen. Kennedy meets with Fort Polk soldiers ahead of Iraq deployment

Senator John Kennedy, R-La, spent time on post Wednesday at Fort Polk, visiting with some soldiers who will be deploying to Iraq very soon.

"We have the finest military the world has ever known," Kennedy said. "It's because of these fine young men and women that keep this country safe."

As part of Operation Inherent Resolve, over 2,100 soldiers from the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division will be deployed from Fort Polk. Kennedy said coming face-to-face with those who will be voluntarily placing themselves in harm's way for the betterment of others, is an unrivaled feeling.

"It's one thing to look at Mosul on a map and read about it," Kennedy said. "It's another thing to talk to men and women who have fought there to help the Iraqi people and keep America free."

Kennedy noted many citizens have lost faith in American political institutions. There is one, however, Kennedy said is still unmatched with pride: the United States Military.

"Our military should be very proud of that," Kennedy said.

As political turmoil and division continues to capture headlines nationwide, Kennedy said he's taking an important lesson back to Capitol Hill.

"Pride, more than anything else," Kennedy said. "You meet these young men and women and they're well trained; it makes me feel good."

7 News will be returning to Fort Polk during the deployment to check in on soldiers and their families.

