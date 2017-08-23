Sen. Kennedy meets with Fort Polk soldiers ahead of Iraq deploym - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Sen. Kennedy meets with Fort Polk soldiers ahead of Iraq deployment

Source: Christian Piekos Source: Christian Piekos
FORT POLK, LA (KPLC) -

Senator John Kennedy, R-La, spent time on post Wednesday at Fort Polk, visiting with some soldiers who will be deploying to Iraq very soon.

"We have the finest military the world has ever known," Kennedy said. "It's because of these fine young men and women that keep this country safe."

As part of Operation Inherent Resolve, over 2,100 soldiers from the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division will be deployed from Fort Polk. Kennedy said coming face-to-face with those who will be voluntarily placing themselves in harm's way for the betterment of others, is an unrivaled feeling.

"It's one thing to look at Mosul on a map and read about it," Kennedy said. "It's another thing to talk to men and women who have fought there to help the Iraqi people and keep America free."

Kennedy noted many citizens have lost faith in American political institutions. There is one, however, Kennedy said is still unmatched with pride: the United States Military.

"Our military should be very proud of that," Kennedy said.

As political turmoil and division continues to capture headlines nationwide, Kennedy said he's taking an important lesson back to Capitol Hill.

"Pride, more than anything else," Kennedy said. "You meet these young men and women and they're well trained; it makes me feel good."

7 News will be returning to Fort Polk during the deployment to check in on soldiers and their families.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Powerball winning numbers on Nightcast

    Powerball winning numbers on Nightcast

    Wednesday, August 23 2017 11:48 PM EDT2017-08-24 03:48:27 GMT

    The Powerball drawing is tonight and it is the second largest pay out amount in drawing history. If there are no winners for tonight's $700 million Powerball the jackpot will go up to $1 billion according to an official with the DC Lottery. Tune into 7 News Nightcast for the winning numbers.  Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    The Powerball drawing is tonight and it is the second largest pay out amount in drawing history. If there are no winners for tonight's $700 million Powerball the jackpot will go up to $1 billion according to an official with the DC Lottery. Tune into 7 News Nightcast for the winning numbers.  Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

  • Sen. Kennedy meets with Fort Polk soldiers ahead of Iraq deployment

    Wednesday, August 23 2017 11:33 PM EDT2017-08-24 03:33:25 GMT
    Source: Christian PiekosSource: Christian Piekos

    Senator John Kennedy, R-La, spent time on post Wednesday at Fort Polk, visiting with some soldiers who will be deploying to Iraq very soon. "We have the finest military the world has ever known," Kennedy said. "It's because of these fine young men and women that keep this country safe." As part of Operation Inherent Resolve, over 2,100 soldiers from the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division will be deploying from Fort Polk. Kennedy said coming face-to-f...

    More >>

    Senator John Kennedy, R-La, spent time on post Wednesday at Fort Polk, visiting with some soldiers who will be deploying to Iraq very soon. "We have the finest military the world has ever known," Kennedy said. "It's because of these fine young men and women that keep this country safe." As part of Operation Inherent Resolve, over 2,100 soldiers from the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division will be deploying from Fort Polk. Kennedy said coming face-to-f...

    More >>

  • US Congressman hold town hall in Sulphur

    US Congressman hold town hall in Sulphur

    Wednesday, August 23 2017 10:49 PM EDT2017-08-24 02:49:53 GMT

    Republican congressman Clay Higgins held a town hall meeting at the Sulphur Regional Library to discuss current issues with his constituents. Higgins answered questions and provided updates from his first seven months serving southwest Louisiana in the U.S. House of Representatives. He also spoke about recent deadly violence which happened at a rally of neo Nazis and white supremacists in Charlottesville, Virginia. "I can tell you that any form of hate speech that suggests vio...

    More >>

    Republican congressman Clay Higgins held a town hall meeting at the Sulphur Regional Library to discuss current issues with his constituents. Higgins answered questions and provided updates from his first seven months serving southwest Louisiana in the U.S. House of Representatives. He also spoke about recent deadly violence which happened at a rally of neo Nazis and white supremacists in Charlottesville, Virginia. "I can tell you that any form of hate speech that suggests vio...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly