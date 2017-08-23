Sen. Kennedy meets with Fort Polk soldiers ahead of Iraq deployment

The Powerball drawing is tonight and it is the second largest pay out amount in drawing history. If there are no winners for tonight's $700 million Powerball the jackpot will go up to $1 billion according to an official with the DC Lottery. Tune into 7 News Nightcast for the winning numbers. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
Senator John Kennedy, R-La, spent time on post Wednesday at Fort Polk, visiting with some soldiers who will be deploying to Iraq very soon. "We have the finest military the world has ever known," Kennedy said. "It's because of these fine young men and women that keep this country safe." As part of Operation Inherent Resolve, over 2,100 soldiers from the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division will be deploying from Fort Polk. Kennedy said coming face-to-f...More >>
Republican congressman Clay Higgins held a town hall meeting at the Sulphur Regional Library to discuss current issues with his constituents. Higgins answered questions and provided updates from his first seven months serving southwest Louisiana in the U.S. House of Representatives. He also spoke about recent deadly violence which happened at a rally of neo Nazis and white supremacists in Charlottesville, Virginia. "I can tell you that any form of hate speech that suggests vio...More >>
Rain is already making changes to the 2017 high school football season. The Lake Area Jamboree has moved all its games to Thursday because of the threat of rain from Tropical Depression Harvey. Here is the updated schedule: Thursday 4 p.m. Vinton vs. East Beauregard 5 p.m. Westlake vs. DeRidder 6 p.m. South Beauregard vs. Barbe 7 p.m. Welsh vs. Washington-Marion 8 p.m. Jennings vs. Sam Houston 9 p.m. Sulphur vs. St. Louis If we find out more changes to other jamboree...More >>
Tropical Depression Harvey has redeveloped in the Gulf of Mexico. Meteorologist Ben Terry gave an update on KPLC's Facebook page Wednesday morning.More >>
