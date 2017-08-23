US Congressman hold town hall in Sulphur

Republican congressman Clay Higgins held a town hall meeting at the Sulphur Regional Library to discuss current issues with his constituents. Higgins answered questions and provided updates from his first seven months serving southwest Louisiana in the U.S. House of Representatives. He also spoke about recent deadly violence which happened at a rally of neo Nazis and white supremacists in Charlottesville, Virginia. "I can tell you that any form of hate speech that suggests vio...More >>
Rain is already making changes to the 2017 high school football season. The Lake Area Jamboree has moved all its games to Thursday because of the threat of rain from Tropical Depression Harvey. Here is the updated schedule: Thursday 4 p.m. Vinton vs. East Beauregard 5 p.m. Westlake vs. DeRidder 6 p.m. South Beauregard vs. Barbe 7 p.m. Welsh vs. Washington-Marion 8 p.m. Jennings vs. Sam Houston 9 p.m. Sulphur vs. St. Louis If we find out more changes to other jamboree...More >>
Tropical Depression Harvey has redeveloped in the Gulf of Mexico. Meteorologist Ben Terry gave an update on KPLC's Facebook page Wednesday morning.More >>
For now, Harvey remains a Tropical Depression, but officials say anything can change overnight.More >>
A former Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's deputy pleaded guilty in court today for malfeasance in office, according to Patsy Dugas spokeswoman for the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney's Office. Cody Onxley, 27, was accused of calling a female victim and going into her house after lying about being there to investigate a crime in 2016, said Dugas. Read original story here: Sheriff's deputy fired, arrested after 'inappropriately touching a woman' The woman reported Onxle...More >>
