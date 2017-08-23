US Congressman hold town hall in Sulphur

Republican Congressman Clay Higgins held a town hall meeting at the Sulphur Regional Library to discuss current issues with his constituents.

Higgins answered questions and provided updates from his first seven months serving southwest Louisiana in the U.S. House of Representatives.

He also spoke about recent deadly violence which happened at a rally of neo Nazis and white supremacists in Charlottesville, Virginia.

"I can tell you that any form of hate speech that suggests violence in our nation I completely condemn. That was abhorrent behavior that we just witnessed. I would hope our nation can love each other and respect each other in the way that we should," said Representative Higgins.

The congressman also said he supports President Trump's plan to keep troops in Afghanistan.

"What the world needs is a stable Afghanistan and we finally have a president who has surrounded himself with generals that are courageous enough to make the decisions that need to be made to establish stability in Afghanistan so our troops can come home," said Higgins.

His nine parish speaking tour continues tomorrow in Lake Charles. At 11:30 am, Higgins is scheduled to address business and community leaders at the Pioneer Club.

