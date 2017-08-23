Officials gather for Harvey briefing

Tropical Depression Harvey has redeveloped in the Gulf of Mexico. Meteorologist Ben Terry gave an update on KPLC's Facebook page Wednesday morning.More >>
For now, Harvey remains a Tropical Depression, but officials say anything can change overnight.More >>
A former Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's deputy pleaded guilty in court today for malfeasance in office, according to Patsy Dugas spokeswoman for the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney's Office. Cody Onxley, 27, was accused of calling a female victim and going into her house after lying about being there to investigate a crime in 2016, said Dugas. Read original story here: Sheriff's deputy fired, arrested after 'inappropriately touching a woman' The woman reported Onxle...More >>
The Powerball drawing is tonight and it is the second largest pay out amount in drawing history. If there are no winners for tonight's $700 million Powerball the jackpot will go up to $1 billion according to an official with the DC Lottery. Tune into 7 News Nightcast for the winning numbers. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
