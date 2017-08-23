Officials gather for Harvey briefing

For now, Harvey remains a Tropical Depression, but officials say anything can change overnight.

That's why two briefings were held today by the Calcasieu Parish Office Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness alongside the National Weather Service to prepare for what Harvey could potentially bring this weekend.

"That's one of the hazards of being in SWLA -- you know you're going to get something it's just a matter of when," said Craig Ryan, the disaster relief specialist for the Southwest Louisiana Red Cross.

"This thing [Harvey] is moving fairly slowly," said Dick Gremillion director of the Calcasieu Parish OHSEP. "There's a lot of moisture associated with it."

With heavy downpours forecasted and a potential of storm surge, flooding is a major threat.

"The impact from it, from the rain, can be a lot more significant than if we were actually having a hurricane," Gremillion said. "We are not going to see a lot of wind, we are not going to see a lot of tornadoes, but we are either going to get a lot of rain or some storm surge or both in some areas."

Emergency and law enforcement officials said they're ready for whatever comes their way...

"The Lake Charles Fire Department will make runs no matter what happens," said Chief Keith Murray "We're always going to be here we're not leaving town for anything like this."

"I can tell you at the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office are taking every precaution," said Sheriff Tony Mancuso. "We are moving high water vehicles to stage them in areas where we think we might need them."

Tomorrow, the two agencies will hold another briefing starting at 10:30 a.m. in the OHSEP building in Lake Charles.

