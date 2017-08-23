FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Harvey slowly making its way up the Gulf; Expected to become a Tropical Storm by tonight

Tropical Depression Harvey has reformed over the southern Gulf of Mexico as of late Tuesday morning with the official track from the National Hurricane Center showing a landfall by Friday evening along the central Texas coastline as possibly a category 1 hurricane.

Harvey's latest position is 525 miles SSE of Port O'Connor, Texas and is moving to the northwest at 2 mph.

Impacts will be far-reaching with the main concern for Southwest Louisiana being a multi-day heavy rain event that will likely lead to flooding over the weekend and into next week due to a stalling storm upon landfall over Texas.

The current forecast calls for rainfall amounts of 8 to 12 inches with some isolated amounts of over 16 inches possible by next week which will lead to a significant flood threat for Southwest Louisiana by next week.

Preparations should be made for those who live in low-lying, poor drainage areas as flooding will likely be an issue for a large part of Southwest Louisiana.

The forecast is still very uncertain beyond this weekend as there will likely be additional impacts into next week due to the slow-moving nature of the storm.

Outer rain bands will begin to arrive during the day Friday with the heaviest rain threat beginning to arrive late into the weekend and early next week as the storm gets closer to Southwest Louisiana.

Storm surge and wind impacts will be updated as we get a better idea of the storm's intensity but look to be more of an issue early next week if the storm tracks closer to our area before departing.

With all the uncertainties, it is important to stay tuned to the forecast for any changes that could occur over the next several days.

If you haven't already, now is a good time to download the 7Stormteam weather app where you can receive alerts when the weather starts to get bad.

