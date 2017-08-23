Former deputy pleads guilty to malfeasance in office

A former Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's deputy pleaded guilty in court today to one count of malfeasance in office, according to Patsy Dugas spokeswoman for the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney's Office.

While on duty in 2016, Cody Onxley, 27, went to a woman's house, falsely saying he was there to investigate a crime, said Dugas.

Read original story here: Sheriff's deputy fired, arrested after 'inappropriately touching a woman'

The woman reported Onxley to deputies after he touched her in a sexually inappropriate manner. Onxley later threatened to harm her if she told anyone.

Judge Robert Wyatt sentenced Onxley to three years supervised probation, with conditions that he not contact the victim or have a firearm.

Det. Mike Primeaux was the lead detective.

