Former deputy pleads guilty to malfeasance in office

A former Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's deputy pleaded guilty in court Wednesday to one count of malfeasance in office, according to Patsy Dugas, spokeswoman for the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney's Office.

Dugas said that while on duty in 2016, Cody Onxley, 27, went to a woman's house, falsely saying he was there to investigate a crime. The woman reported Onxley to deputies after he touched her in a sexually inappropriate manner. Onxley later threatened to harm her if she told anyone.

Onxley's attorney, Todd Clemons, said that while his client accepted the plea deal, he denies touching or threatening the woman.

"He did not admit to any inappropriate action or threatening her, as a matter of fact, he denied those," Clemons said. "He did not admit to those facts because he is not guilty."

Judge Robert Wyatt sentenced Onxley to three years supervised probation, with conditions that he not contact the victim or have a firearm.

Det. Mike Primeaux was the lead detective.

