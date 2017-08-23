Former deputy pleads guilty to malfeasance in office

Sandbag locations in Southwest LouisianaMore >>
Sandbag locations in Southwest LouisianaMore >>
KPLC is bringing you the latest on Hurricane Harvey and how it will affect Southwest Louisiana.More >>
KPLC is bringing you the latest on Hurricane Harvey and how it will affect Southwest Louisiana.More >>
Here is a list of storm-related closures around Southwest Louisiana:More >>
Here is a list of storm-related closures around Southwest Louisiana:More >>
A former Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's deputy pleaded guilty in court Wednesday to one count of malfeasance in office, according to Patsy Dugas, spokeswoman for the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney's Office.More >>
A former Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's deputy pleaded guilty in court Wednesday to one count of malfeasance in office, according to Patsy Dugas, spokeswoman for the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney's Office.More >>
Hurricane Harvey is set to make landfall overnight into early Saturday morning near Corpus Christi, Texas. The major weather impacts will remain closer to the center of circulation through Saturday. Although the outer rain bands will move into Southwest Louisiana off and on through Saturday. These will be capable of producing heavy rainfall and breezy conditions; there will also be a small risk of isolated tornadoes as the rain bands move ashore.More >>
Hurricane Harvey is set to make landfall overnight into early Saturday morning near Corpus Christi, Texas. The major weather impacts will remain closer to the center of circulation through Saturday. Although the outer rain bands will move into Southwest Louisiana off and on through Saturday. These will be capable of producing heavy rainfall and breezy conditions; there will also be a small risk of isolated tornadoes as the rain bands move ashore.More >>