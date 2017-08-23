Westlake Mayor urges citizens to prepare for flooding - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Westlake Mayor urges citizens to prepare for flooding

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Plenty of people in Southwest Louisiana feel as if they are having a recurring nightmare with all the rain and flooding. Still, local officials say it's no time to let down your guard.

If you're having having deja vu  you're not alone. It was just May 3 when Sampson Street in Westlake looked more like a river than a road. 

Mayor Bob Hardey is concerned about what the weather may bring over the coming days and urges citizens to prepare.

"We're going to have a storm surge of five, to eight, ten feet.  Well that backs up the river.  Normal river stage is at four feet now.  They're expecting it to be five above that so that's nine and normal flood stage is  I think seven, so it's going to be out of the banks.  We're not going to have a place for the water to go.   It's going to be a major event if the rain comes this way. Only thing we can hope for is it to go further to the west, but it doesn't look that way in the projections,"said Hardey, following a briefing at Calcasieu Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.

Hardy says he knows people get annoyed when they're put on high alert and then nothing happens, but he reminds people it's a blessing if it turns out to be nothing.

"I know people say, look what we had last time it was beautiful weather.  Don't go by that. We gotta prepare for the worst.  And if we get lucky and the good Lord sends it to the west, we'll just sit here and say thank goodness we don't have it," he said.

He warns flooding may be a major issue throughout all of Westlake.

"When you're talking about 15, 20 inches of rain everything's going to flood.  So, what we're going to ask the people to do is, if you have the opportunity to go somewhere and get out of it,  Don't drive the roads, because we're putting water in more houses on Shady Lane and Bee Tree Street due to big pick up trucks, thing they can go anywhere. We're going to have our police force out.  We're setting up today," he said.

If heavy rains do hit, Hardey urges people to stay off the roads if they can. For now he asks people to get prepared.  

