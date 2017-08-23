Powerball winning numbers on Nightcast

Live video from KPLC 7 News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When KPLC 7 News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

The drawing for the second-largest payout in Powerball history is tonight.

If there are no winners for tonight's $700 million Powerball the jackpot will go up to $1 billion, according to an official with the DC Lottery.

