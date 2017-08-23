TRAFFIC: I-210 at Ryan Street backed up in both directions

Plenty of people in Southwest Louisiana feel as if they are having a recurring nightmare with all the rain and flooding. Still, local officials say it's no time to let down your guard. If you're having having deja vu you're not alone. It was just May 3 when Sampson Street in Westlake looked more like a river than a road. Mayor Bob Hardy is concerned about what the weather may bring over the coming days and urges citizens to prepare. "We're going to have a stor...