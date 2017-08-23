TRAFFIC: I-210 at Ryan Street backed up in both directions

Plenty of people in Southwest Louisiana feel as if they are having a recurring nightmare with all the rain and flooding. Still, local officials say it's no time to let down your guard. If you're having having deja vu you're not alone. It was just May 3 when Sampson Street in Westlake looked more like a river than a road. Mayor Bob Hardy is concerned about what the weather may bring over the coming days and urges citizens to prepare. "We're going to have a stor...More >>
Plenty of people in Southwest Louisiana feel as if they are having a recurring nightmare with all the rain and flooding. Still, local officials say it's no time to let down your guard. If you're having having deja vu you're not alone. It was just May 3 when Sampson Street in Westlake looked more like a river than a road. Mayor Bob Hardy is concerned about what the weather may bring over the coming days and urges citizens to prepare. "We're going to have a stor...More >>
The American Red Cross is making preparations to respond to any emergency that tropical depression Harvey may bring. However, there are some preventative steps you can take now to prep for the storm, which could bring heavy and prolonged rainfall to SWLA. We've included a list of resources and tips for staying safe during the storm from the Red Cross: Assembling an emergency preparedness kit that fits your individual needs. Creating a household evacuation plan...More >>
The American Red Cross is making preparations to respond to any emergency that tropical depression Harvey may bring. However, there are some preventative steps you can take now to prep for the storm, which could bring heavy and prolonged rainfall to SWLA. We've included a list of resources and tips for staying safe during the storm from the Red Cross: Assembling an emergency preparedness kit that fits your individual needs. Creating a household evacuation plan...More >>
Two arrest have been made today in the Lacassine community after two people were spotted behind a metal building in North Frontage road. According to authorities Milford Ray Eastwood, 48, and wife, Shani Rachel Eastwood, 53, of 501 First Avenue #1 Kinder, LA were in the process of stripping and stealing copper wire from the building in order to sale it. The two were booked into the Jeff Davis Parish jail on charges of Simple Burglary, Simple Criminal Damage to ...More >>
Two arrest have been made today in the Lacassine community after two people were spotted behind a metal building in North Frontage road. According to authorities Milford Ray Eastwood, 48, and wife, Shani Rachel Eastwood, 53, of 501 First Avenue #1 Kinder, LA were in the process of stripping and stealing copper wire from the building in order to sale it. The two were booked into the Jeff Davis Parish jail on charges of Simple Burglary, Simple Criminal Damage to ...More >>
QUESTION: As a driver, if you hit an animal on a public road in Calcasieu Parish are you required to stop at the scene? Also, can the animal's owner be held liable for damages to your vehicle? There generally are not specific criminal laws regarding hitting a dog or other pet with a car and fleeing, as there are with people. But you may be cited for animal cruelty or for ignoring property damage notification obligations for fa...More >>
Submit your question to news@kplctv.com. QUESTION: As a driver, if you hit an animal on a public road in Calcasieu Parish are you required to stop at the scene? Also, can the animal's owner be held liable for damages to your vehicle? There generally are not specific criminal laws regarding hitting a dog or other pet with a car and fleeing, as there are with people. But you may be cited for animal cruelty or for ignoring property damage notification obligations for fa...More >>
Sandbag locations in Southwest LouisianaMore >>
Sandbag locations in Southwest LouisianaMore >>