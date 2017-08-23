Kinder couple accused of copper theft

Two arrests have been made today in Lacassine after two people were spotted behind stripping and stealing copper behind a metal building on North Frontage Road, authorities said.

Milford Ray Eastwood, 48, and wife, Shani Rachel Eastwood, 53, both of Kinder, Louisiana, were stripping and stealing copper wire to sell, said Chief Deputy Chris Ivey, Jeff Davis Sheriff's Office spokesman.

The two were booked into the Jeff Davis Parish jail on charges of simple burglary, simple criminal damage to property and criminal trespassing. Both are being held without bond.

Ivey said Milford Ray Eastwood has an extensive criminal record, with 27 arrests, including convictions of burglary, theft and creating or operating a clandestine lab.

Deputies are still investigating to determine the amount of damages done and are working to identify the owner of the property.

