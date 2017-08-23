Touchdown Live Jamboree schedules - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Touchdown Live Jamboree schedules

(Source: KPLC) (Source: KPLC)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

With the start of the high school football season beginning next week, the teams get one last dress rehearsal with their jamboree game. Many local jamborees have had to switch up its date due to impending weather.

List of the jamborees are below. All dates are subject to change.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly