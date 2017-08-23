TDL: Two-A-Days - East Beauregard Trojans

East Beauregard continued its impressive run under head coach Gordy Glaser in 2016. The Trojans have won at least eight games, each of the past four seasons. The Trojans will now face a tougher road to the playoffs with a bump up to class 2A.

"These kids have stepped up. We're getting to see a lot through the practices so were excited with what we're seeing there. But we still have a lot of work to do though."

East Beauregard brings back thirteen starters from last year's nine-win team. In addition, underclassman will play a big role in the success of the Trojans.

"We have some young people that are filling the bill and were excited about what they are doing and what they are showcasing. Asking a lot of some ninth and tenth graders."

Quarterback Noah Gill returns for a second straight season under center. Gill and the offensive line will be expected to lead the old school offense.

"He was a freshman last year, he just managed the clock real well. He's a leader in the huddle. Noah does a great job. We put a lot of weight on our offensive line. I don't say that loosely. We've got to control the ball. That's what we are trying to do, control the ball and control the tempo. If the other team doesn't have it, they can't score."

Defensively, the Trojans have depth. The team could use up to sixteen players.

"We're trying to take advantage of our speed with the defensive line. We just want to make sure we're in the right place and that we make the tackles when we are in the right place."

East Beauregard is heading into the 2017 season confident their talent will shine just as bright as it did last season.

"If everybody works hard and everybody knows what they need to do, we should be good,"

"I hope we have a good season and whatever happens, we're really lucky for it."

