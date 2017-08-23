LEGAL CORNER: If you hit an animal on a public road are you required to stop at the scene?

Submit your question to news@kplctv.com.

QUESTION: As a driver, if you hit an animal on a public road in Calcasieu Parish are you required to stop at the scene? Also, can the animal's owner be held liable for damages to your vehicle?

ANSWER: There generally are not specific criminal laws regarding hitting a dog or other pet with a car and fleeing, as there are with people. But you may be cited for animal cruelty or for ignoring property damage notification obligations for failure to report hitting a pet in some states. Penalties for accidentally hitting a pet with a car depend on the breadth of state animal cruelty laws, which are based either on intentional acts or failure to act on behalf of an animal, as well as on state hit-and-run statutes and the definition of property.

Civil Code Art. 2321. Damage caused by animals. The owner of an animal is answerable for the damage caused by the animal. However, he is answerable for the damage only upon a showing that he knew or, in the exercise of reasonable care, should have known that his animal's behavior would cause damage, that the damage could have been prevented by the exercise of reasonable care, and that he failed to exercise such reasonable care. Nonetheless, the owner of a dog is strictly liable for damages for injuries to persons or property caused by the dog and which the owner could have prevented and which did not result from the injured person's provocation of the dog. Nothing in this Article shall preclude the court from the application of the doctrine of res ipsa loquitur in an appropriate case.

QUESTION: When on a four-lane highway like U.S. 171 between Moss Bluff and Deridder, shouldn't cars in the right lane get on the shoulder when turning right instead of making cars driving at highway speeds slow down to nothing? What is the law on that?

LA R.S. 32§296. Stopping, parking, or standing upon the highway shoulder; driving upon the highway shoulder. (3) Persons riding bicycles shall be allowed to operate on the shoulder of a roadway. B. In case of an emergency, the driver of a vehicle may lawfully operate the vehicle on any state highway shoulder in accordance with the normal standards of prudent conduct to protect himself and others from harm. When the emergency ends, the vehicle shall not be operated on the state highway shoulder.

QUESTION: How to regain custody/visitation after losing it? Upon regaining custody how can I get child support/arrears and ability to make medical decisions for the children? How can I get sole custody and not have to return to court again? How can I go about finding an attorney that will ensure that the client that the attorney is doing what they can to attempt to meet their goals?

ANSWER: A) To regain custody or visitations after losing them you must petition the court for custody and visitations.

LA CIVIL CODE Art. 132. Award of custody to parents. If the parents agree who is to have custody, the court shall award custody in accordance with their agreement unless the best interest of the child requires a different award. In the absence of agreement, or if the agreement is not in the best interest of the child, the court shall award custody to the parents jointly; however, if custody in one parent is shown by clear and convincing evidence to serve the best interest of the child, the court shall award custody to that parent.

B) To receive child support/arrears, again, you must petition the court.

LA R.S. 46:248 et seq If the court finds that the obligor is in arrears for more than six months or whose whereabouts have been unknown for more than six months, the court may authorize the office of children and family services to enter into cooperative endeavors with a private attorney who has been retained by the obligee for the purpose of collecting the unpaid child support in the obligee's case. Pursuant to a cooperative endeavor authorized by the provisions of this Section and to the extent allowed by state and federal laws and regulations, the office of children and family services shall provide to a private attorney who has been retained by the obligee for the purpose of collecting unpaid child support all of the following information that it may have regarding the obligor: (1) Social security number.

(2) Address.

(3) Driver's license number.

(4) Information from hunting licenses.

(5) Tax records.

(6) Information from professional licenses.

(7) Any other information which the office of children and family services reasonably believes will assist in the collection of child support.

(8) Information received from other states through interstate registration of support orders. F. Nothing in this Section shall authorize the Department of Children and Family Services or the child support enforcement section to contract for hire with any private attorney or entity for the collection of child support or the provision of IV-D services. G. Any district attorney under contract to the Department of Children and Family Services to provide child support services shall not be authorized to release information to a private attorney under the provisions of this Section. H. Nothing in this Section shall limit the Department of Children and Family Service's contractual authority.

C) How can I get sole custody and not have to return to court again? Petition the court for sole custody.

LA Civil Code Article 134 Art. 134. Factors in determining child's best interest. The court shall consider all relevant factors in determining the best interest of the child. Such factors may include:

(1) The love, affection, and other emotional ties between each party and the child.

(2) The capacity and disposition of each party to give the child love, affection, and spiritual guidance and to continue the education and rearing of the child.

(3) The capacity and disposition of each party to provide the child with food, clothing, medical care, and other material needs.

(4) The length of time the child has lived in a stable, adequate environment, and the desirability of maintaining continuity of that environment.

(5) The permanence, as a family unit, of the existing or proposed custodial home or homes.

(6) The moral fitness of each party, insofar as it affects the welfare of the child.

(7) The mental and physical health of each party.

(8) The home, school, and community history of the child.

(9) The reasonable preference of the child, if the court deems the child to be of sufficient age to express a preference.

(10) The willingness and ability of each party to facilitate and encourage a close and continuing relationship between the child and the other party.

(11) The distance between the respective residences of the parties.

(12) The responsibility for the care and rearing of the child previously exercised by each party.

D) How can I go about finding an attorney that will ensure that the attorney is doing what they can to attempt to meet my goals? Most Attorneys will explain to you how they plan to proceed with your case and allow you to ask questions and give input as to whether or not the plan is acceptable to you.

