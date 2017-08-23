Scheduled power outage for Beauregard Electric customers in Vernon Parish Aug. 25

Beauregard Electric Co-op, Inc. (BECi) customers living in Anacoco will experience power outage beginning at 2 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 25.

CLECO will perform maintenance on power lines that feed the BECi Anacoco Substation.

The outage will last approximately two hours.

For more information, call 1-800-367-0275.

