Scheduled power outage for Beauregard Electric customers in Vernon Parish Aug. 25

Tropical Depression Harvey has reformed over the southern Gulf of Mexico as of late Tuesday morning with the official track from the National Hurricane Center showing a landfall by Friday evening along the central Texas coastline as possibly a category 1 hurricane.More >>
Sandbag locations in Southwest LouisianaMore >>
Beauregard Electric Co-op customers living in Anacoco will experience power outages beginning at 2 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 25. CLECO will perform maintenance on power lines that feed the BECi Anacoco Substation. The outage will last approximately two hours. For more information, call 1-800-367-0275. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
Tropical Depression Harvey has redeveloped in the Gulf of Mexico. Meteorologist Ben Terry gave an update on KPLC's Facebook page Wednesday morning.More >>
Rain is already making changes to the 2017 high school football season. The Lake Area Jamboree has moved all its games to Thursday because of the threat of rain from Tropical Depression Harvey. Here is the updated schedule: Thursday 4 p.m. Vinton vs. East Beauregard 5 p.m. Westlake vs. DeRidder 6 p.m. South Beauregard vs. Barbe 7 p.m. Welsh vs. Washington-Marion 8 p.m. Jennings vs. Sam Houston 9 p.m. Sulphur vs. St. Louis If we find out more changes to other jamboree...More >>
