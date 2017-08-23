All Lake Area Jamboree games moved to Thursday - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

All Lake Area Jamboree games moved to Thursday

By KPLC Digital Staff
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

Rain is already making changes to the 2017 high school football season.

The Lake Area Jamboree has moved all its games to Thursday because of the threat of rain from Tropical Depression Harvey.

Here is the updated schedule:

Thursday

All games at Sulphur High Stadium

  • 4 p.m. Vinton vs. East Beauregard
  • 5 p.m. Westlake vs. DeRidder
  • 6 p.m. South Beauregard vs. Barbe
  • 7 p.m. Welsh vs. Washington-Marion
  • 8 p.m. Jennings vs. Sam Houston
  • 9 p.m. Sulphur vs. St. Louis

If we find out more changes to other jamborees in the area, we will let you know.

