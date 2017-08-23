TRAFFIC: Cameron Ferry out of service

Tropical Depression Harvey has redeveloped in the Gulf of Mexico. Meteorologist Ben Terry gave an update on KPLC's Facebook page Wednesday morning.More >>
Tropical Depression Harvey has redeveloped in the Gulf of Mexico. Meteorologist Ben Terry gave an update on KPLC's Facebook page Wednesday morning.More >>
Sandbag locations in Southwest LouisianaMore >>
Sandbag locations in Southwest LouisianaMore >>
Rain is already making changes to the 2017 high school football season. The Lake Area Jamboree has moved all its games to Thursday because of the threat of rain from Tropical Depression Harvey. Here is the updated schedule: Thursday 4 p.m. Vinton vs. East Beauregard 5 p.m. Westlake vs. DeRidder 6 p.m. South Beauregard vs. Barbe 7 p.m. Welsh vs. Washington-Marion 8 p.m. Jennings vs. Sam Houston 9 p.m. Sulphur vs. St. Louis If we find out more changes to other jamboree...More >>
Rain is already making changes to the 2017 high school football season. The Lake Area Jamboree has moved all its games to Thursday because of the threat of rain from Tropical Depression Harvey. Here is the updated schedule: Thursday 4 p.m. Vinton vs. East Beauregard 5 p.m. Westlake vs. DeRidder 6 p.m. South Beauregard vs. Barbe 7 p.m. Welsh vs. Washington-Marion 8 p.m. Jennings vs. Sam Houston 9 p.m. Sulphur vs. St. Louis If we find out more changes to other jamboree...More >>
The big Cameron Ferry is currently out of service. However, the small ferry is running. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
The big Cameron Ferry is currently out of service. However, the small ferry is running. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
The following is a list of road closures for Southwest Louisiana.More >>
The following is a list of road closures for Southwest Louisiana.More >>