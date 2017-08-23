WATCH LIVE: OEP to give update on Harvey at 4:30 p.m. Friday

Different government agencies will be discussing preparations for Hurricane Harvey.

10 a..m. - Sulphur City Council (There is only one item on the agenda: to declare a state of emergency)

10:30 a.m. - Calcasieu Office of Emergency Preparedness morning briefing

11:30 a.m. - Sheriff Tony Mancuso addresses his top command on law enforcement plans.

1:30 p.m. - Gov. John Bel Edwards visits Southwest Louisiana.

4:30 p.m. - Calcasieu Office of Emergency Preparedness afternoon briefing

