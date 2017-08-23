WATCH LIVE: OEP to give 4:30 p.m. update Saturday

Calcasieu Parish Office of Emergency Preparedness briefing regarding Tropical Storm Harvey.More >>
Hurricane Harvey has made landfall last night near Corpus Christi, Texas. The major weather impacts will remain closer to the center of circulation through today. Although the outer rain bands will move into Southwest Louisiana off and on through today. These will be capable of producing heavy rainfall and breezy conditions; there will also be a small risk of isolated tornadoes as the rain bands move ashore.More >>
Hurricane Harvey has made landfall last night near Corpus Christi, Texas. The major weather impacts will remain closer to the center of circulation through today. Although the outer rain bands will move into Southwest Louisiana off and on through today. These will be capable of producing heavy rainfall and breezy conditions; there will also be a small risk of isolated tornadoes as the rain bands move ashore.More >>
KPLC is bringing you the latest on Hurricane Harvey and how it will affect Southwest Louisiana.More >>
KPLC is bringing you the latest on Hurricane Harvey and how it will affect Southwest Louisiana.More >>
Hurricane Harvey threatens the Gulf Coast. This blog will have up to the minute information about the storm and it's potential impact.More >>
Hurricane Harvey threatens the Gulf Coast. This blog will have up to the minute information about the storm and it's potential impact.More >>
Sandbag locations in Southwest LouisianaMore >>
Sandbag locations in Southwest LouisianaMore >>