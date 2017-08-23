WATCH LIVE: OEP to give 10:30 a.m., 4:30 p.m. briefings on TS Ha - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

WATCH LIVE: OEP to give 10:30 a.m., 4:30 p.m. briefings on TS Harvey Sunday

By KPLC Digital Staff
(Source: KPLC)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

The Calcasieu Office of Emergency Preparedness will hold briefings on Tropical Storm Harvey at 10:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27.

KPLC will livestream the events.

Mobile users, click HERE to watch live stream feed.

You can watch the OEP briefing from 4:30 p.m. on Saturday below:

