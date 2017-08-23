WATCH LIVE: OEP to give 10:30 a.m., 4:30 p.m. briefings on TS Harvey Sunday

Calcasieu Parish Office of Emergency Preparedness briefing regarding Tropical Storm Harvey.More >>
Sandbag locations in Southwest Louisiana
Hurricane Harvey threatens the Gulf Coast. This blog will have up to the minute information about the storm and it's potential impact.
As of 4:00 p.m. today, the evacuation order for areas of Cameron Parish issued Thursday has been updated to voluntary instead of mandatory, the Cameron Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness has announced. There are no inundated roads at this time, but OHSEP is cautioning everyone about the potential for high water, road hazards, strong winds, and tornadoes that will still be present in Cameron.
