WATCH LIVE: Calcasieu OEP to hold TS Harvey briefing at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday

Calcasieu Parish Office of Emergency Preparedness briefing regarding Tropical Storm Harvey.More >>
The City of Lake Charles has opened a shelter at the Purple Heart Memorial Recreational Center on Avenue H. People displaced by the flooding have been bused and brought into Lake Charles Monday night. The city organizers are in need of several donations including bedding, mattresses, cots, mats, some clothing and baby care essentials. Volunteers are also needed. KPLC 7 News Gregory Jason with the City of Lake Charles says no one will be turned away but pets are...More >>
Hurricane Harvey threatens the Gulf Coast. This blog will have up to the minute information about the storm and it's potential impact.More >>
Here is a list of storm-related closures around Southwest Louisiana:More >>
The Purple Heart Rec Center is open for those needing shelter from Tropical Storm Harvey in Southwest Louisiana.More >>
