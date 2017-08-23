WATCH LIVE: Calcasieu OEP to hold TS Harvey briefing at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday

The Calcasieu Office of Emergency Preparedness will hold a briefing on Tropical Storm Harvey at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 29.

KPLC will be broadcasting and live streaming the briefing.

Mobile users, click HERE to watch live stream feeds.

The last OEP briefing was 4:30 p.m. Monday. Sheriff Tony Mancuso spoke during the OEP briefing, telling the public to stay off parish roads if at all possible, and to not hesitate in calling the Sheriff's Office for assistance if they feel their homes are in danger of flooding.

You can watch OEP Chief Dick Gremillion's interview with KPLC from Monday afternoon below:

OEP also held a briefing today at 10:30 a.m.

"Looks like we're in it for the long haul ... don't get complacent," Sheriff Tony Mancuso said during the briefing.

OEP Chief Dick Gremillion urged residents to stay off roadways.

The threat of tornados continues throughout the day. Harvey is moving out into Gulf, and expected to make landfall Wednesday morning.

6 to 10 inches of rain have fallen so far in Calcasieu.

You can watch the Monday morning briefing below:

OEP also held a briefing on Harvey at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 27.

Mayors and other officials of local municipalities also held a press conference to discuss the flooding situation in Southwest Louisiana immediately following the 4:30 p.m. briefing Sunday.

You can watch the OEP briefing from 4:30 p.m. below:

You can watch the briefing with SWLA officials below:

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Download our KPLC 7Stormteam Weather app for more weather news. Apple users, click HERE to download. Android users, click HERE to download.

Download our KPLC 7News app for more stories from our 7News team. Apple users, click HERE to download. Android users, click HERE to download.