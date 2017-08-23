WATCH LIVE: Calcasieu OEP gives update on TS Harvey - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

WATCH LIVE: Calcasieu OEP gives update on TS Harvey

By KPLC Digital Staff
(Source: KPLC) (Source: KPLC)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

The Calcasieu Parish Office of Emergency Preparedness will hold a news conference regarding Tropical Storm Harvey.

The weather forecast has not changed much with regards to the expected impacts Harvey might bring to Southwest Louisiana with heavy rain and flash flooding still our primary threats over the next several days.

KPLC will live stream the event online.

Mobile users, click HERE to watch live stream feed.

