Calcasieu OEP to hold TS Harvey briefing at 10:30 a.m. Monday

The Calcasieu Office of Emergency Preparedness is scheduled to hold a briefing on Tropical Storm Harvey at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 28.

KPLC will broadcast the briefing and stream it online.

Mobile users, click HERE to watch live stream feeds.

7News at Noon will also begin at 11:30 a.m. today, and will last an hour so that KPLC can give extended coverage of Tropical Storm Harvey.

The most recent briefing OEP held on Harvey was at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 27.

Mayors and other officials of local municipalities also held a press conference to discuss the flooding situation in Southwest Louisiana immediately following the 4:30 p.m. briefing Sunday.

You can watch the OEP briefing from 4:30 p.m. below:

You can watch the briefing with SWLA officials below:

