Calcasieu OEP, SWLA elected officials hold briefing on TS Harvey

Here is a list of storm-related closures around Southwest Louisiana:More >>
Calcasieu Parish Office of Emergency Preparedness briefing regarding Tropical Storm Harvey.More >>
Hurricane Harvey threatens the Gulf Coast. This blog will have up to the minute information about the storm and it's potential impact.More >>
Sandbag locations in Southwest LouisianaMore >>
A tornado watch is in effect until 2:00 am Monday. Parishes include Calcasieu, Cameron, Jefferson Davis, Vermilion, and Acadia. This watch means a tornado may be possible within these rain bands we are experiencing. If a tornado pops up, it is important to go inside and take cover immediately.More >>
