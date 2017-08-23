Calcasieu OEP, SWLA elected officials hold briefing on TS Harvey

The Calcasieu Office of Emergency Preparedness held a briefing on Tropical Storm Harvey at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 27.

Mayors and other officials of local municipalities also held a press conference to discuss the flooding situation in Southwest Louisiana immediately following the 4:30 p.m. briefing.

You can watch the OEP briefing from 4:30 p.m. below:

You can watch the briefing with SWLA officials below:

Mobile users, click HERE to watch live stream feeds.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Download our KPLC 7Stormteam Weather app for more weather news. Apple users, click HERE to download. Android users, click HERE to download.

Download our KPLC 7News app for more stories from our 7News team. Apple users, click HERE to download. Android users, click HERE to download.