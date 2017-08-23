New website adds convenience for those with disabilities

A new website aimed at providing resources to parents and caretakers for those with disabilities is launching this week.

The website, exceptionallives.org allows you to enter your zip code, age of those with a disability and whether you need doctors, programs, schools, therapies or more and a list is generated for what's available in your area.

The website is free to use and you can also use the how-to guide when it comes to applying for benefits and services.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.