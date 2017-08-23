FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Closely monitoring the Gulf for impacts later this week

In the short term our forecast holds very little chances from what we’ve already seen so far this week with regards to the development of afternoon thunderstorms which again look to return today. Highs will top out in the lower 90s ahead of the storms and the main concern from any storms that develop today will be dangerous cloud-to-ground lightning, so make sure to go indoors when you hear thunder, especially for those working outdoors this afternoon.

The same holds true for Thursday with rain chances a little higher tomorrow thanks to a front that will push in from the north and keep a 40-50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms in the forecast for tomorrow, mainly in the afternoon to early evening hours.

Where things begin to get interesting is starting Friday when some of the outer rain bands of Harvey will begin to impact Southwest Louisiana as the track of the storm still appears to be on target for a mid-Texas coast landfall sometime Friday night or early Saturday morning as a strong tropical storm or category 1 hurricane.

Impacts will be far-reaching outside of the storms center with Southwest Louisiana in a position to see heavy rain bands begin setting up over our area by Friday night and continue Saturday and Sunday as the system looks to stall somewhere over south-central or south-eastern Texas through the weekend.

This scenario will lead to multiple days of rain for our area Friday through next Wednesday and will lead to a high possibility of flooding over our area with 6 to 8 inches of rain likely by early next week but some isolated amounts of double that will be possible.

It’s important to go ahead and be thinking about preparations for flooding if you live in low-lying or flood prone areas and always a good reminder to review your hurricane action plan in the event the track shifts a bit more to the north or east, putting Southwest Louisiana in even more danger.

The long-range forecast is very uncertain beyond this weekend, so it will be important to stay tuned to the forecast for any changes in track and intensity as there are still a lot of unknowns at this time.

The primary threats to Southwest Louisiana still appear to be multiple days of heavy rain that will lead to flooding with a secondary threat of winds and surge early next week as the storm slowly moves eastward toward Louisiana Monday and Tuesday.

Stay tuned for the latest updates on-air and online over the next several days.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry