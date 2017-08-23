WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Boating safety

Live video from KPLC 7 News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When KPLC 7 News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.
Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.More >>
A new website aimed at providing resources to parents and caretakers for those with disabilities is launching this week.More >>
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect wanted in connection to an identity theft incident in Lake Charles.More >>
It's not four years since residents first heard of the plan to link Nelson Road with Sallier Street and divert traffic from Lake Street. The Louisiana Department of Transportation came back to Lake Charles Tuesday night to go over that same project. “I came to the last meeting, and I was kind of worried that it was over with,” said resident Alain Newman. But the Nelson Road Extension & Bridge Project is still scheduled to happen despite a four ...More >>
The investigation continues into the death of a child, who died while tubing. When the driver of the boat turned, the tube hit the bank flinging three boys off. Boating safety efforts can prevent many accidents. There are things to keep in mind if towing a tube, a skier, or other recreational equipment Though fun on the water is a huge part of Southwest Louisiana culture, it can turn tragic, if boaters towing someone don't know about something called the “slingshot e...More >>
