WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Boating safety

Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams says three people were arrested on charges related to a protest after President Donald Trump's speech at the Phoenix Convention Center had ended Tuesday night.

We have an update this morning to a bizarre kidnapping story out of North Louisiana. An infant was found abandoned under an interstate overpass. Now the man charged with kidnapping says God made him commit the act.

The investigation continues into the death of a child, who died while tubing on the Sabine River.

It's been four years since residents first heard of the plan to link Nelson Road with Sallier Street and divert traffic from Lake Street. The Louisiana Department of Transportation came back to Lake Charles Tuesday night to go over that same project.

A new website aimed at helping parents and caretakers for people with disabilities is launching this week in Southwest Louisiana.

Plus, Verizon is raising the price of its unlimited plan while introducing a slightly cheaper, more limited version as wireless carriers battle each other for customers.

And U.S. Senator John Kennedy will be back in his home state today, to take a tour of Fort Polk. State Representative Mike Johnson will hold a town hall meeting 9:30 a.m. in Eunice and Clay Higgins will hold one as well at 5:30 p.m., at the Sulphur Regional Library.

In weather, our forecast holds very little changes from what we’ve already seen so far this week with regards to the development of afternoon thunderstorms which again look to return today. Highs will top out in the lower 90s ahead of the storms and the main concern from any storms that develop today will be dangerous cloud-to-ground lightning, so make sure to go indoors when you hear thunder, especially for those working outdoors this afternoon. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

