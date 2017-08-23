McNeese releases first depth chart of the season

McNeese’s Tuesday football practice, the first since school began on Monday, was met with clashing lightning and rain showers after only about 20 minutes on the field, but that didn’t keep the Cowboys from preparing for the August 31 opener at Nicholls as the team spent the rest of the afternoon indoors at the McNeese Rec Complex to get the work in.



Also on Tuesday, head coach Lance Guidry released for the first time this season his two-deep chart heading into next week’s game.



The biggest question going into preseason camp was how the offensive line would be mapped out.



New offensive line coach Ben Norton has done a great job getting players to learn different line positions to make sure he has the best five up front along with a sturdy next five that helps create depth. Because of that, a few players have shuffled around.



Newcomer and LSU transfer Andy Dodd (6-4, 348) has been penciled in as the starting center while Jimmy Converse (6-4, 318), who took No. 1 snaps at the position when camp started, will start at right tackle. Next to him will be Tyrae Johnson (6-2, 287). On the left side of Dodd will be Grant Burguillos (6-4, 281) at guard and Kyle Zenon (6-4, 298) at the left tackle.



Dodd is the only senior in the starting five that averages 6-foot-3 and 306 pounds.



Backups include Joe Latronico (6-4, 308) at center, Collin Fountain (6-3, 330) and Chris Aye (6-4, 292) at guard, and Donovan Carter (6-4, 288) and Joe Jenkins (6-3, 289) at tackle.



Rounding out the starters on offense are Kent Shelby and Tavarious Battiste at wide out with Nick Edwards and Darious Crawley as No. 2s, Parker Orgeron in the slot backed up by Cyron Sutton, and Lawayne Ross at tight end backed up by Austin Nelson.



Returning starting quarterback James Tabary will be behind center with Justin Pratt lined up at tailback. Joe Lissard will back up Tabary while David Hamm is at tailback.



On the defensive side, Chris Livings, Antonio McGhee, Kurt Viges and Jammerio Gross-Whitaker are up front with Ashari Goins and Christian Jacobs at linebacker.



Backing up those players are Micah Udeh, Jalan Bowers, Harris Tafah and Brandon Blackwell on the line while Andrew Hyacinth and Sage Seay are at linebacker.



Colby Burton and Jermaine Antoine are at the corners backed up by Kyree McLean, Darion Dunn, and Calum Foster; newcomer BJ Blunt is at weak safety backed up by Damion Morgan and Trent Jackson; Dominique Hill at the buck safety with Cory McCoy and Josh Washington backing him up; and Andre Fuller the free safety, backed up by Erik Jones and Gabe Foster.



On special teams, newcomer Bailey Raborn will handle kickoffs, Alex Kjellsten the punting, and Trent Manuel field goals and extra points while Battiste and Benjamin Jones will return kicks and Orgeron returning punts.

