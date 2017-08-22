Is a new bridge coming over the Contraband Bayou?

It's not four years since residents first heard of the plan to link Nelson Road with Sallier Street and divert traffic from Lake Street. The Louisiana Department of Transportation came back to Lake Charles Tuesday night to go over that same project. “I came to the last meeting, and I was kind of worried that it was over with,” said resident Alain Newman. But the Nelson Road Extension & Bridge Project is still scheduled to happen despite a four ...More >>
The investigation continues into the death of a child, who died while tubing. When the driver of the boat turned, the tube hit the bank flinging three boys off. Boating safety efforts can prevent many accidents. There are things to keep in mind if towing a tube, a skier, or other recreational equipment Though fun on the water is a huge part of Southwest Louisiana culture, it can turn tragic, if boaters towing someone don't know about something called the “slingshot e...More >>
Monday morning didn't get off to a good start for Zack Saucier. "First thing, I noticed that my truck wasn't in the spot that it's normally located," he said. "Then all of the sudden I looked over to my wife's vehicle and her two sisters and realized that they had been broken into." Saucier's Dodge Ram pickup truck was stolen overnight and the others were rummaged through, only a purse was taken from his wife's vehicle. "I had all of sudden a huge sin...More >>
How safe are you on the water? Take the quiz HERE to find out. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
A two-vehicle crash, involving a 2010 Ford Crown Victoria which was registered to the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office, killed a man from Leesville after he was ejected from a 1995 Chevrolet pickup truck, according to Scott Moreau with Louisiana State Police. The Sheriff's unit, driven by Cameron Smith, 23, of Pitkin, was traveling Westbound on La. Hwy 10 as Timothy Phillips, 54, exited a private driveway in the pickup truck and tried to head west, said Moreau. This caused ...More >>
