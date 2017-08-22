Is a new bridge coming over the Contraband Bayou? - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Is a new bridge coming over the Contraband Bayou?

(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC) (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)
(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC) (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)
(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC) (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

It's not four years since residents first heard of the plan to link Nelson Road with Sallier Street and divert traffic from Lake Street. 

The Louisiana Department of Transportation came back to Lake Charles Tuesday night to go over that same project. 

“I came to the last meeting, and I was kind of worried that it was over with,” said resident Alain Newman. 

But the Nelson Road Extension & Bridge Project is still scheduled to happen despite a four-year delay.

The plan is for Nelson Road to extend all the way to Contraband Bayou where residents can cross over a 56-foot bridge over to West Sallier Street.

DOTD met with the public back in 2013 to go over this project, but an issue with ship surveys created the four-year long wait.

“We went through a pretty extended vessel survey process in order to satisfy the U.S. Coast Guard requirements an determine an adequate bridge survey clearance," said project manager Joseph Cains III.   

The project cost $71 million, but that includes two other projects, improvements to West Sallier Street paid for by the city, and a rail road relocation on Sallier Street paid for by the Port of Lake Charles.  

DOTD says before the bridge project can get started though, the rail road relocation has to be completed first.

“By relocating the railroad you’re eliminating over 17 at grade crossings that would have been a conflict with both pedestrians, bicycles as well vehicles,” said Cains. 

Those who attended were confident that this project would improve the traffic on Lake Street.

“I do believe it would make traffic flow so much better," said resident Charles Patterson. "...There is so much congestion out there.”

“It’s definitely going to help pull the traffic from Lake Street," said resident John O'Donnell. "It’s definitely going to help take care of a lot of the traffic from Nelson Road, so it’s going to help also make those roads easier to move on.”

The project also offers biking options that some say are long overdue.

“We’re seeing more and more people every year that are starting to commute on their bikes and more of them will if we have safe paths,” said Newman. 

But as DOTD continues to get more public input, residents are just excited for what’s to come.

“We’re closer than we were four years ago,” said Newman.

DOTD will be accepting public input on the project until September 5th. You can email your comments to Jessica.Keasler@terracon.com or mail them to 2822 O'Neal Lane, Building B, Baton Rouge La 70816 Attn: Jessica Keasler 

To read more on all three projects, click HERE

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Is a new bridge coming over the Contraband Bayou?

    Is a new bridge coming over the Contraband Bayou?

    Tuesday, August 22 2017 11:44 PM EDT2017-08-23 03:44:47 GMT
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)

    It's not four years since residents first heard of the plan to link Nelson Road with Sallier Street and divert traffic from Lake Street.  The Louisiana Department of Transportation came back to Lake Charles Tuesday night to go over that same project.  “I came to the last meeting, and I was kind of worried that it was over with,” said resident Alain Newman.  But the Nelson Road Extension & Bridge Project is still scheduled to happen despite a four ...

    More >>

    It's not four years since residents first heard of the plan to link Nelson Road with Sallier Street and divert traffic from Lake Street.  The Louisiana Department of Transportation came back to Lake Charles Tuesday night to go over that same project.  “I came to the last meeting, and I was kind of worried that it was over with,” said resident Alain Newman.  But the Nelson Road Extension & Bridge Project is still scheduled to happen despite a four ...

    More >>

  • Deputies discuss safe boating when towing tubes, skiers or others

    Deputies discuss safe boating when towing tubes, skiers or others

    Tuesday, August 22 2017 8:48 PM EDT2017-08-23 00:48:42 GMT

    The investigation continues into the death of a child, who died while tubing. When the driver of the boat turned, the tube hit the bank flinging three boys off. Boating safety efforts can prevent many accidents.  There are things to keep in mind if towing a tube, a skier, or other recreational equipment Though fun on the water is a huge part of Southwest Louisiana culture, it can turn tragic, if boaters towing someone don't know about something called the “slingshot e...

    More >>

    The investigation continues into the death of a child, who died while tubing. When the driver of the boat turned, the tube hit the bank flinging three boys off. Boating safety efforts can prevent many accidents.  There are things to keep in mind if towing a tube, a skier, or other recreational equipment Though fun on the water is a huge part of Southwest Louisiana culture, it can turn tragic, if boaters towing someone don't know about something called the “slingshot e...

    More >>

  • Lake Charles man reunited with stolen vehicle just hours after being taken

    Lake Charles man reunited with stolen vehicle just hours after being taken

    Tuesday, August 22 2017 8:06 PM EDT2017-08-23 00:06:59 GMT
    (Source: Candy Rodriguez/KPLC)(Source: Candy Rodriguez/KPLC)

    Monday morning didn't get off to a good start for Zack Saucier. "First thing, I noticed that my truck wasn't in the spot that it's normally located," he said. "Then all of the sudden I looked over to my wife's vehicle and her two sisters and realized that they had been broken into." Saucier's Dodge Ram pickup truck was stolen overnight and the others were rummaged through, only a purse was taken from his wife's vehicle.  "I had all of sudden a huge sin...

    More >>

    Monday morning didn't get off to a good start for Zack Saucier. "First thing, I noticed that my truck wasn't in the spot that it's normally located," he said. "Then all of the sudden I looked over to my wife's vehicle and her two sisters and realized that they had been broken into." Saucier's Dodge Ram pickup truck was stolen overnight and the others were rummaged through, only a purse was taken from his wife's vehicle.  "I had all of sudden a huge sin...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly