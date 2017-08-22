Deputies discuss safe boating when towing tubes, skiers or others

The investigation continues into the death of a child, who died while tubing. When the driver of the boat turned, the tube hit the bank flinging three boys off. Boating safety efforts can prevent many accidents. There are things to keep in mind if towing a tube, a skier, or other recreational equipment

Though fun on the water is a huge part of Southwest Louisiana culture, it can turn tragic, if boaters towing someone don't know about something called the “slingshot effect.”

It happens when the driver makes a sharp turn and the person in tow shoots out from the wake.

Lieutenant Ron Johnson is with the Calcasieu Sheriff's Marine Division.

"When you tow a tube behind a boat and the boat is going in circles, the boat will sling the rope out to one side thus bringing around to the other side about 180 degrees increases the speed, increases the danger to the people in the tube. And by increasing that speed it's going twice as fast as the boat in many cases. We've seen the tube actually pass up most of the boat," said Johnson.

Johnson says over the years they've seen so many accidents from unsafe boating in tight spots.

"The reason this poses such a risk is you can't see what's coming around the bends of the river, you can't see obstructions in the water, you can't see other boats. And when you're in the middle of one of these turns and you've got the tube going faster than the boat, your reaction time's cut down. You need to go the widest body of water you can find where there's the least amount of obstructions, the least amount of traffic, that gives you a safety buffer zone so you can see any hazards," he said.

Marine Division deputies demonstrated how far out a tube can travel when turns are made. Johnson says it's key to operate the boat in a wide area such as here at Moss Bluff Bay.

Senior Sergeant Ryan Mareno says boater education is also important.

"If you were born after 1984 you're required to take a boater safety class to operate a vessel in the state waters of Louisiana. A lot of people think it's just driving a boat and they don't realize what goes into it. how to interact with other vessels, how to deal with people in and around boat launches the safety while putting your boat in and out of the water at the boat launch," said Mareno.

He also urges people to wear life jackets, observe no wake zones and remember the rules of drinking and driving on the roads also apply to boating.

There is much to know from both the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries and the U.S. Coast Guard to operate legally and to make sure boats are safely operated. The Coast Guard also has various boating safety checklists.

