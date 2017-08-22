Local veterans react to President Trump's new policy

Monday morning didn't get off to a good start for Zack Saucier. "First thing, I noticed that my truck wasn't in the spot that it's normally located," he said. "Then all of the sudden I looked over to my wife's vehicle and her two sisters and realized that they had been broken into." Saucier's Dodge Ram pickup truck was stolen overnight and the others were rummaged through, only a purse was taken from his wife's vehicle. "I had all of sudden a huge sin...More >>
A two-vehicle crash, involving a 2010 Ford Crown Victoria which was registered to the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office, killed a man from Leesville after he was ejected from a 1995 Chevrolet pickup truck, according to Scott Moreau with Louisiana State Police. The Sheriff's unit, driven by Cameron Smith, 23, of Pitkin, was traveling Westbound on La. Hwy 10 as Timothy Phillips, 54, exited a private driveway in the pickup truck and tried to head west, said Moreau. This caused ...More >>
Overnight, we will have clouds clear and will become mostly clear late tonight. No showers are expected to develop overnight. Temperatures will fall to the mid 70s. It will feel very warm due to the humidity. Heat indices will be in the 80s, throughout the night. Wednesday will have rain in the area with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rain chances stay at 40%. Throughout the morning hours, sky conditions will go from partly to mostly cloudy later in the day.More >>
Two Sulphur men have been arrested for illegally capturing more than 60 large alligator snapping turtles in Texas and bringing them back into Louisiana. Rickey Simon and Travis Leger, both of Sulphur, and Jason Leckelt of Oklahoma, have pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy to violate the Lacey Act by trafficking alligator snapping turtles into Louisiana. Simon and Leger would allegedly catch the large turtles during fishing...More >>
Many parents were upset after reading a pink paper sent home by schools in Calcasieu Parish describing sanctions for parents in regards to students having unexcused school absences.More >>
