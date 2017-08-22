Local veterans react to President Trump's new policy - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Local veterans react to President Trump's new policy

Donald Trump (Source: Wikipedia) Donald Trump (Source: Wikipedia)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

The president vowed the US would find victory while no longer "nation-building" in Afghanistan. This comes after he initially said he wanted to pull troops from the country. Some local veterans like this new policy... while others think he should have stuck to his campaign promises.

The US currently has about 8,400 troops in Afghanistan. 

U.S. military generals have said a few thousand more troops would help the U.S. break the current stalemate against the Taliban. President Trump has changed his policy in order to do so.

David L. Frank Jr., who served a tour in Iraq from 2005 to 2006, says he doesn't agree with the president's change in stance. 

“There’s no basis for us to be there, especially because the troops were supposed to get pulled out from what our president ran on his campaign basis,” said Frank.

The additional troops would serve in two roles: counter-terrorism and training Afghan forces.

Desean Lockett, who served a tour in Afghanistan from 2010 to 2011, says he thinks the President's new goal to prepare the country and get other countries like Pakistan involved would be effective.

“When I was there, the whole agenda was building the hearts and minds of the people and what he's saying right now is not concentrating on a nation but defeating terrorists,” said Lockett.

Frank thinks there should be a bigger focus on the state of our nation here at home.

“Us as American people, we’re trying to get ourselves established as a country that loves each other instead of all the hate,” said Frank.

The president also announced he would give military commanders more authority.

“I agree with some of the things he said, such as taking the authority and leadership out of Congress and more on the personnel that's on the ground because we had simple rules of engagement that we had to follow during the whole time,” said Lockett.

While there is a lot of confidence in a more centralized and focused strategy, some are still left doubtful about remaining engaged in the longest war in U.S. history.

“It’s your job, it’s what you do you have to do,” said Frank. “He's the Chief but I still feel bad for them and their families to have to stay away for so long for a pointless reason.”

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved. 

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Lake Charles man reunited with stolen vehicle just hours after being taken

    Lake Charles man reunited with stolen vehicle just hours after being taken

    Tuesday, August 22 2017 6:47 PM EDT2017-08-22 22:47:38 GMT
    (Source: Candy Rodriguez/KPLC)(Source: Candy Rodriguez/KPLC)

    Monday morning didn't get off to a good start for Zack Saucier. "First thing, I noticed that my truck wasn't in the spot that it's normally located," he said. "Then all of the sudden I looked over to my wife's vehicle and her two sisters and realized that they had been broken into." Saucier's Dodge Ram pickup truck was stolen overnight and the others were rummaged through, only a purse was taken from his wife's vehicle.  "I had all of sudden a huge sin...

    More >>

    Monday morning didn't get off to a good start for Zack Saucier. "First thing, I noticed that my truck wasn't in the spot that it's normally located," he said. "Then all of the sudden I looked over to my wife's vehicle and her two sisters and realized that they had been broken into." Saucier's Dodge Ram pickup truck was stolen overnight and the others were rummaged through, only a purse was taken from his wife's vehicle.  "I had all of sudden a huge sin...

    More >>

  • breaking

    Police: Leesville man killed in crash involving Sheriff's Office vehicle

    Police: Leesville man killed in crash involving Sheriff's Office vehicle

    Tuesday, August 22 2017 6:16 PM EDT2017-08-22 22:16:49 GMT
    (Source: Raycom News Network)(Source: Raycom News Network)

    A two-vehicle crash, involving a 2010 Ford Crown Victoria which was registered to the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office, killed a man from Leesville after he was ejected from a 1995 Chevrolet pickup truck, according to Scott Moreau with Louisiana State Police.  The Sheriff's unit, driven by Cameron Smith, 23, of Pitkin, was traveling Westbound on La. Hwy 10 as Timothy Phillips, 54, exited a private driveway in the pickup truck and tried to head west, said Moreau. This caused ...

    More >>

    A two-vehicle crash, involving a 2010 Ford Crown Victoria which was registered to the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office, killed a man from Leesville after he was ejected from a 1995 Chevrolet pickup truck, according to Scott Moreau with Louisiana State Police.  The Sheriff's unit, driven by Cameron Smith, 23, of Pitkin, was traveling Westbound on La. Hwy 10 as Timothy Phillips, 54, exited a private driveway in the pickup truck and tried to head west, said Moreau. This caused ...

    More >>

  • FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More scattered storms expected Wednesday; Keeping our eyes in the tropics for redevelopment of Harvey

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More scattered storms expected Wednesday; Keeping our eyes in the tropics for redevelopment of Harvey

    Tuesday, August 22 2017 4:33 PM EDT2017-08-22 20:33:29 GMT
    Scattered storms Wednesday as we watch the tropicsScattered storms Wednesday as we watch the tropics

    Overnight, we will have clouds clear and will become mostly clear late tonight. No showers are expected to develop overnight. Temperatures will fall to the mid 70s. It will feel very warm due to the humidity. Heat indices will be in the 80s, throughout the night. Wednesday will have rain in the area with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rain chances stay at 40%. Throughout the morning hours, sky conditions will go from partly to mostly cloudy later in the day.

    More >>

    Overnight, we will have clouds clear and will become mostly clear late tonight. No showers are expected to develop overnight. Temperatures will fall to the mid 70s. It will feel very warm due to the humidity. Heat indices will be in the 80s, throughout the night. Wednesday will have rain in the area with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rain chances stay at 40%. Throughout the morning hours, sky conditions will go from partly to mostly cloudy later in the day.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly