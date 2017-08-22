CONSIDER THIS: DIRECTV service interruption

Did you know more people get their news from local broadcasters than those big national cable outlets? In fact, the average newscast at a Raycom Media station delivers nearly eight times the audience of a national cable newscast.

At KPLC, that's what our LOCAL commitment is all about. Severe weather warnings, important news and information where you live, your favorite NBC shows and sports.

We're proud to be your neighbor and serve the Southwest Louisiana Community. Unfortunately, there's a danger the DIRECTV system is about to drop us – and break that critical link to our viewers.

We are currently working hard to make sure DIRECTV customers continue to have access to KPLC without interruption. However there is a chance they will not agree to a fair deal, and decide to drop this station from their system.

We're committed to keeping you informed every step of the way and remember, you always have choices: we are free over the air, here at kplctv.com, our free news and weather apps, and also available through other local providers. To find out more information and how you may be able to help, please click HERE.

