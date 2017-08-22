TRAFFIC: Avoid I-10 WB at La. 171 exit due to wreck - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

TRAFFIC: Avoid I-10 WB at La. 171 exit due to wreck

(Source: Google Maps) (Source: Google Maps)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

The Lake Charles Police department is working a vehicle accident on I-10 westbound near the La. 171 due to a wreck.

The outside lane of I-10 West is blocked. Motorists are advised to avoid the area for the next hour.

LCPD is working to clear the wreck. 

