Lake Charles man reunited with stolen vehicle just hours after being taken

Monday morning didn't get off to a good start for Lake Charles resident Zack Saucier.

"First thing, I noticed that my truck wasn't in the spot that it's normally located," he said. "Then all of the sudden I looked over to my wife's vehicle and her two sisters and realized that they had been broken into."

Saucier's Dodge Ram pickup truck was stolen overnight and the other vehicles were rummaged through, only a purse was taken from his wife's vehicle.

"I had all of sudden a huge sinking feeling," he said.

Luckily for Saucier, his neighbors have surveillance video systems setup and some of them are pointed towards his property which came in handy early Monday morning.

"He actually did have surveillance on his front yard which happened to show my driveway," he said.

Saucier was able to retrieve a screenshot from the video showcasing a man next to the truck door. He decided to turn to social media by asking his Facebook community for help.

"Lake Charles has such great people that are willing to share the information to help me find something that was stolen from me," he said.

However, it would eventually be Donna Johnson at the American Legion in Lake Charles who would give Saucier the best news, he would receive that day.

"I was about to leave around three o'clock and I thought will let me go check on it and see if there is some identification in it maybe I can call someone and find out who it belongs to," she said. "There were some business cards with Zack's name on them."

Saucier is thankful for Johnson's curiosity.

"As far down into a pit that I had fallen into that morning I went all the way up and above it whenever I found out that I was able to find it so quickly," he said. "It wasn't damaged that they had just essentially taken it for a joyride to the other side of town and dropped it."

Saucier wants to remind people to pay attention and make sure they lock their doors.

The Lake Charles Police Department continues to investigate this case.

