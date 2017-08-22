Police: Leesville man killed in crash involving Sheriff's Office vehicle

A two-vehicle crash involving a Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office patrol unit resulted in the death of a Leesville man around 9:45 a.m. Tuesday, according to Scott Moreau with Louisiana State Police.

The Sheriff's unit, a 2010 Ford Crown Victoria driven by Cameron Smith, 23, of Pitkin, was traveling westbound on La. 10 as Timothy Phillips, 54, exited a private driveway in a 1995 Chevrolet pickup truck and tried to head west, said Moreau.

"This action placed the Chevrolet in the path of the Ford and resulted in the Ford colliding with it," Moreau said. "After the initial collision, the Chevrolet exited the right side of the roadway and collided with a speed limit sign, before colliding with a dirt embankment, ejecting the driver."

Phillips was pronounced dead at the scene. Phillips' passenger, Brenda Wright, 52, of Pitkin, was also not wearing a seat belt and received minor injuries, according to Moreau. She was taken to a local hospital.

Smith, who was driving the Sheriff's unit, was wearing his seatbelt and received minor injuries but refused medical attention. Routine toxicology tests are underway and the crash remains under investigation.

