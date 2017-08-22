LDWF: Two Sulphur men illegally trapped more than 60 alligator snapping turtles

Overnight, we will have clouds clear and will become mostly clear late tonight. No showers are expected to develop overnight. Temperatures will fall to the mid 70s. It will feel very warm due to the humidity. Heat indices will be in the 80s, throughout the night. Wednesday will have rain in the area with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rain chances stay at 40%. Throughout the morning hours, sky conditions will go from partly to mostly cloudy later in the day.More >>
Overnight, we will have clouds clear and will become mostly clear late tonight. No showers are expected to develop overnight. Temperatures will fall to the mid 70s. It will feel very warm due to the humidity. Heat indices will be in the 80s, throughout the night. Wednesday will have rain in the area with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rain chances stay at 40%. Throughout the morning hours, sky conditions will go from partly to mostly cloudy later in the day.More >>
Two Sulphur men have been arrested for illegally capturing more than 60 large alligator snapping turtles in Texas and bringing them back into Louisiana. Rickey Simon and Travis Leger, both of Sulphur, and Jason Leckelt of Oklahoma, have pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy to violate the Lacey Act by trafficking alligator snapping turtles into Louisiana. Simon and Leger would allegedly catch the large turtles during fishing...More >>
Two Sulphur men have been arrested for illegally capturing more than 60 large alligator snapping turtles in Texas and bringing them back into Louisiana. Rickey Simon and Travis Leger, both of Sulphur, and Jason Leckelt of Oklahoma, have pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy to violate the Lacey Act by trafficking alligator snapping turtles into Louisiana. Simon and Leger would allegedly catch the large turtles during fishing...More >>
Many parents were upset after reading a pink paper sent home by schools in Calcasieu Parish describing sanctions for parents in regards to students having unexcused school absences.More >>
Many parents were upset after reading a pink paper sent home by schools in Calcasieu Parish describing sanctions for parents in regards to students having unexcused school absences.More >>
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect wanted in connection to an identity theft incident in Lake Charles.More >>
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect wanted in connection to an identity theft incident in Lake Charles.More >>
The following is a list of road closures for Southwest Louisiana.More >>
The following is a list of road closures for Southwest Louisiana.More >>