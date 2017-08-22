LDWF: Two Sulphur men illegally trapped more than 60 alligator snapping turtles

Two Sulphur men have pleaded guilty to illegally capturing more than 60 large alligator snapping turtles in Texas and bringing them back into Louisiana, according to a news release from the Department of Justice.

Rickey Simon and Travis Leger, both of Sulphur, and Jason Leckelt of Oklahoma, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to violate the Lacey Act by trafficking alligator snapping turtles into Louisiana.

Simon and Leger would catch the large turtles during fishing trips they took to Texas during the spring and summer of 2016 and keep them in ponds in Sulphur. In July 2016, federal agents took approximately 30 alligator snapping turtles from one of the ponds.

Leger told investigators he sold two live turtles, the first at 171 pounds for $1,000, and the second at 168 pounds for $500. He also admitted the market value of his snapping turtle inventory totalled from $40,000 to $95,000.

Leckelt, who is Leger's half brother, said the market value of the turtles he took and sold was worth between $15,000 and $40,000. Simon has admitted to catching and selling at least one 120-pound alligator snapping turtle. The turtles were seized from the buyers and are now being cared for at a private facility.

All three men are facing up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Alligator snapping turtles are the largest freshwater turtles in the world and can grow to weigh more than 200 pounds with a lifespan of more than 100 years. The turtles are designated as threatened with statewide extinction under Texas State Law, which strictly prohibits anyone from taking, capturing, transporting, or selling these turtles, or attempting to do so. The turtles are also protected under Louisiana State Law, which makes it illegal to sell or barter for the turtles. The Lacey Act makes it a federal crime to engage in the interstate trafficking of wildlife taken in violation of state wildlife protection laws. - Department of Justice

