FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More scattered storms expected Wednesday; Keeping our eyes in the tropics for redevelopment of Harvey

Overnight, we will have clouds clear and will become mostly clear late tonight. No showers are expected to develop overnight. Temperatures will fall to the mid 70s. It will feel very warm due to the humidity. Heat indices will be in the 80s, throughout the night.

Wednesday will have rain in the area with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rain chances stay at 40%. Throughout the morning hours, sky conditions will go from partly to mostly cloudy later in the day before the rain. Highs will be in the lower to mid 90s.

Thursday and Friday will have rain chances continue to go up to 60%. Clouds will be increasing in the morning and will be mostly cloudy before any rain arrives in the afternoon. A front will be pushing from the north bringing the higher rain chances, but no relief from the heat is expected. Highs will be in the lower 90s.

Over the weekend, we are likely to see an increase in rain. Rain chances go up to 70%. This is all because of the potential redevelopment of Harvey. Harvey is likely to develop and strengthen to become at least a tropical storm. We could see torrential rainfall and likely some flooding from this storm. There is still a lot of uncertainty associated with Harvey. Until something does develop, we are unsure of the strengths, threats, and locations of the rain.

We will continue to monitor the tropics and the rest of the Atlantic. We are keeping our eyes out for any other development. As of now, there is no threat to Southwest Louisiana from any other storm.