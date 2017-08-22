SURVEILLANCE PHOTOS: CPSO searching for ID theft suspect - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

SURVEILLANCE PHOTOS: CPSO searching for ID theft suspect

By Shireen Santhanasamy, Digital Content Producer
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect wanted in connection to an identity theft incident in Lake Charles.

Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Kim Myers said the incident happened at a local night club in Lake Charles on Aug. 6. The victim told deputies several items including a Louis Vuitton purse and Tom Ford sunglasses, both totaling approximately $2,200, $300 cash, a payroll check for $275, and her ID were missing from her car.

During the investigation, deputies learned the stolen payroll check had been cashed using the ID stolen from the victim’s car, Myers said. Surveillance photos show the suspect cashing the check at a local bank in Lake Charles.

Myers asks anyone with information regarding the theft or the suspect and car shown in the pictures to call lead Detective John Melton at 337-494-4565.

