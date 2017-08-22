Truancy policy not new for Calcasieu Parish - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Truancy policy not new for Calcasieu Parish

(Source: KPLC) (Source: KPLC)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Many parents were upset after reading a pink paper sent home by schools in Calcasieu Parish describing sanctions for parents in regards to students having unexcused school absences.

We spoke with Director of Attendance Keith LeLeux who said the policy isn't new.

If a student has more than five unexcused absences, parents can face fines, community service, even jail time. 

LeLeux said, if it gets to the point of a parent receiving sanctions, it's a last resort.

“If you’re turned over to the DA’s office for persecution," LeLeux said. "That means we’ve tried everything that we know of and you still haven’t cooperated.”

LeLeux also said, Calcasieu Parish had a 94% attendance rate in 2016.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Truancy policy not new for Calcasieu Parish

    Truancy policy not new for Calcasieu Parish

    Tuesday, August 22 2017 1:45 PM EDT2017-08-22 17:45:44 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    Many parents were upset after reading a pink paper sent home by schools in Calcasieu Parish describing sanctions for parents in regards to students having unexcused school absences.

    More >>

    Many parents were upset after reading a pink paper sent home by schools in Calcasieu Parish describing sanctions for parents in regards to students having unexcused school absences.

    More >>

  • SURVEILLANCE PHOTOS: CPSO searching for ID theft suspect

    SURVEILLANCE PHOTOS: CPSO searching for ID theft suspect

    Tuesday, August 22 2017 1:15 PM EDT2017-08-22 17:15:18 GMT
    Suspect spotted at an ATM in Lake Charles.Suspect spotted at an ATM in Lake Charles.

    The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect wanted in connection to an identity theft incident in Lake Charles. 

    More >>

    The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect wanted in connection to an identity theft incident in Lake Charles. 

    More >>

  • Road closures in Southwest Louisiana

    Road closures in Southwest Louisiana

    Road closures in Southwest Louisiana

    Tuesday, August 22 2017 12:33 PM EDT2017-08-22 16:33:38 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    The following is a list of road closures for Southwest Louisiana.

    More >>

    The following is a list of road closures for Southwest Louisiana.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly