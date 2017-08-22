Truancy policy not new for Calcasieu Parish

Many parents were upset after reading a pink paper sent home by schools in Calcasieu Parish describing sanctions for parents in regards to students having unexcused school absences.

We spoke with Director of Attendance Keith LeLeux who said the policy isn't new.

If a student has more than five unexcused absences, parents can face fines, community service, even jail time.

LeLeux said, if it gets to the point of a parent receiving sanctions, it's a last resort.

“If you’re turned over to the DA’s office for persecution," LeLeux said. "That means we’ve tried everything that we know of and you still haven’t cooperated.”

LeLeux also said, Calcasieu Parish had a 94% attendance rate in 2016.

