Gulf storm could impact our weather later this week

The remnants of what was Tropical Storm Harvey looks to redevelop over the southern Gulf of Mexico over the next 48 hours, with a 70% chance of tropical formation by Thursday according to the National Hurricane Center.

Confidence is low in the eventual track as of today with computer models now trending toward more of a Texas landfall as early as Friday afternoon.

If the potential storm continues trending on a more northerly track and remains out over the warm Gulf waters, additional strengthening is possible with some models strengthening the storm to a strong tropical storm or even hurricane status prior to landfall.

The biggest threat to Southwest Louisiana will be heavy rain which will be a factor regardless of the exact track, with amounts of 6 to 8 inches of rain possible between Friday and next Monday even if the current forecast track verifies with a landfall in Texas.

Heavy rain will be a threat into the weekend due to the slow movement of the storm upon landfall which will lead to a concern for flooding.

Computer models pull it ashore anywhere from Brownsville to Galveston by Friday as a strong tropical storm or even possibly a hurricane. The threat of heavy rain will extend well outside of the storms center and flooding appears to be the biggest threat to all of South Louisiana at this time.

We would be on the right side of the center of landfall with the course into Texas which could also mean some storm surge possibility if the storm is strong enough, and at this time it’s just not possible to know.

There are still many variables that could affect the storms eventual development and track with computer models doing a bad job in forecasting until an area of low pressure actually forms.

Until there is better confidence in the forecast, the best advice would be to stay tuned for updates and have a hurricane plan in place now so that you are prepared before a storm hits.

