TRAFFIC: Stalled vehicle on I-10 WB at the bridge, left lane blocked

By KPLC Digital Staff
Stalled vehicle on I-10 westbound at the bridge. (Source: KPLC)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

The left lane of I-10 westbound at Calcasieu River Bridge is blocked due to a stalled vehicle.

If possible, please find alternate routes.



