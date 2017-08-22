FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Some sun ahead of scattered storms this afternoon

Temperatures will fall into the upper 70s for most areas around sunrise as sunshine makes its return to quickly warm us back into the 80s by 8:00 a.m. and into the lower 90s by the noon hour as a few clouds begin building later in the morning.

A little better chance of scattered afternoon storms is in the forecast today thanks to an upper level low over the northwestern Gulf of Mexico yielding to a 40% chance of afternoon to early evening showers and storms. These storms will be scattered in coverage and will come to an end by early evening.

A front pushing in from the north will keep some rain in the forecast Thursday and Friday although attention by this time will turn towards the southern Gulf of Mexico with the remnants of Harvey now forecast to redevelop and make a push toward the coast of Texas by the weekend.

There is uncertainty in the long range on the eventual track of this storm, so it will be very important to pay close attention to the forecast over the next several days. Regardless of the exact track, our rain chances will be on the increase over the weekend as a lot of the moisture with it gets pulled northward but exactly how much rain we see is still to be determined although rain chances will remain high both Sunday and Monday as well.

At this time, I would not say Southwest Louisiana is in any immediate danger until a storm actually develops and we get a better idea of the exact track, but I would just remind everyone that we are in the heart of the most active part of hurricane season and it’s always good to be prepared!

Have a great day!

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry